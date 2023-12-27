No Covid death in Osmania General Hospital: Doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday denied rumours of a death due to Covid at the institution.

In a statement, OGH superintendent Dr B Nagender said that while a 60-year-old man had tested positive, he died of heart failure and not COVID-19. There are currently three active cases in the hospital and all these patients are stable, the statement said.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Nagender said that the hospital currently has a five-bed isolation ward and if needed, 40 more beds would be added. Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health said that eight positive cases were reported on Tuesday while four patients recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 59.

Hyderabad reported 49 cases in the last seven days, Rangareddy three, Warangal and Sangareddy two each and Medak, Karimnagar, and Khammam reported one case each.

