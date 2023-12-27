Ponnam holds meeting with Hyderabad congress cadre 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a meeting with district Congress leaders at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the minister urged the party functionaries to effectively participate in delivering the fruits of government schemes to the people.

He asked the Congress cadre to visit the residences of the needy and ensure they submit their applications during ‘Praja Palana’ programmes.

Stating that the Congress government is “moving swiftly” to implement its six guarantees at the earliest, he said that it has started the initiative of accepting applications from the people.

He also said that the state government and the Congress cadre should celebrate the party foundation day on December 28 by hoisting the party flag on every street. The meeting was attended by the party’s Hyderabad and Secunderabad district presidents and its candidates who have contested unsuccessfully in the recent Assembly elections.

