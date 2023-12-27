Shameful to boast of creating assets with Rs 7L cr loans: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the assets of Telangana were not created with the sweat of “brothers-in-law” (KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao), but that of the people of Telangana.

He said that it is shameful to boast of creating assets by taking loans to the tune of Rs 7 lakh crore. Speaking to the media before leaving for Delhi, Vikramarka said that the people of Telangana have to sweat heavily to repay the debt amassed by the erstwhile BRS government.

Stating that the Congress government has the responsibility of appraising the people of debts of the state, he said: “It is disgraceful that BRS claims to have enhanced per capita income, while the poor remain poor and the rich become richer.”

Finding fault with the methods of the erstwhile BRS government in measuring the per capita income, Vikramarka said it is incorrect to say that the government has equally increased the income of a person who constructed a house in 40 sqft in a village, and another in 2 lakh sqft in the city. He also sought to know whether the BRS government has completed any new irrigation project created a new service sector or established coal-based or other industries in the state.

