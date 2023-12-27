Telangana BJP to prepare 90-day poll action plan

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP will hold a meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday to prepare a 90-day election action plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to the party’s state president G Kishan Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the BJP did not achieve the desired results in the recent Assembly elections but the party’s increased vote share and seat tally have been very encouraging.

“We will have a meeting here on Thursday, where we will be preparing an election action plan for the next 90 days,” he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and state party in-charges will participate in the meeting, he said.

Kishan Reddy claimed that in villages, people of all sections are saying that they will vote for Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. Stating that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders described the recent Assembly elections as semifinals before the Lok Sabha polls, he said that the people accepted the challenge of the Congress and its allies, and overthrew the Congress government in two states.

He expressed confidence in the BJP winning a majority of LS seats in Telangana. Kishan Reddy also said that the saffron party will hold review meetings in all the Assembly constituencies to make the BJP poll-ready. Activities to strengthen the party organisation will be held in January, he added.

Meanwhile, the state BJP chief urged the party cadre as well as the people of Telangana to participate in the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. He said that the party wants to decorate every temple in the country on January 22 and arrange screens in front of the temples so that devotees can watch the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. Every Hindu should light lamps in their houses and participate in the programme, he added.

