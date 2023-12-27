Telangana HC notice to Singareni over mining permit violation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued notices on Tuesday to the SCCL and the Union of India, in response to a writ petition filed by one Namala Satyavathi and five others, alleging violation of permission for mining operations in the vicinity of their villages.

The petitioners said the SCCL mining operations violated the permits granted to the company.

They accused the DG of Mines Safety, Telangana, TSPCB and the Mancherial collector of not taking action against the ‘alleged illegal acts of SCCL’ at Srirampur.

The petitioners argued that the conduct was not only arbitrary but also a violation of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. The petitioners asserted that the actions by SCCL were in contravention of the environmental clearance and PCB permissions. In response, the bench directed the petitioners to serve a notice to CRR Infra Private Limited. The matter has been adjourned for four weeks.

