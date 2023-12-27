Telangana HC refuses interim stay on censor clearance for ‘Vyuham’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on the certification for the theatrical release of Telugu film “Vyuham”.

The certification was granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Revising Committee on December 13.

The decision came during a hearing on a writ petition filed by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. The court adjourned the matter to December 28, stating that it could decide on an interim stay only after hearing the response from the Censor Board.

Scheduled for theatrical release on December 29, the “Vyuham” theme is said to revolve around alleged corruption in Andhra Pradesh. The petitioner argued that the CBFC committee overlooked crucial aspects of the due procedure and inconsistencies in the guidelines while issuing the certificate. It was contended that the certificate was granted without proper consideration of Section 5(B) 1 & 2 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and guideline number 2(xviii) for film certification for public exhibition, 1991.

According to the petitioner, Section 5(B) 1 & 2 stipulates that the revising committee should not grant a certificate to any film that goes against the sovereignty of the country or the security of the state. Guideline 2(xviii) emphasises that the Board of Film Certification should ensure that films should refrain from defaming individuals.

Senior Counsel Unnam Murlidhar, representing the petitioner, argued that the entire film contained defamatory remarks against the former Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu. The film allegedly portrays Chandra Babu Naidu as the antagonist and Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, as the protagonist. Moreover, it was claimed that the film touches upon various sub-judice criminal proceedings, including the Skill Development Case, pending against Chandra Babu Naidu. This, according to the petitioner, could lead to contempt of court and a potential media trial against the former CM.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on the certification for the theatrical release of Telugu film “Vyuham”. The certification was granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Revising Committee on December 13. The decision came during a hearing on a writ petition filed by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. The court adjourned the matter to December 28, stating that it could decide on an interim stay only after hearing the response from the Censor Board.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Scheduled for theatrical release on December 29, the “Vyuham” theme is said to revolve around alleged corruption in Andhra Pradesh. The petitioner argued that the CBFC committee overlooked crucial aspects of the due procedure and inconsistencies in the guidelines while issuing the certificate. It was contended that the certificate was granted without proper consideration of Section 5(B) 1 & 2 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and guideline number 2(xviii) for film certification for public exhibition, 1991. According to the petitioner, Section 5(B) 1 & 2 stipulates that the revising committee should not grant a certificate to any film that goes against the sovereignty of the country or the security of the state. Guideline 2(xviii) emphasises that the Board of Film Certification should ensure that films should refrain from defaming individuals. Senior Counsel Unnam Murlidhar, representing the petitioner, argued that the entire film contained defamatory remarks against the former Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu. The film allegedly portrays Chandra Babu Naidu as the antagonist and Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, as the protagonist. Moreover, it was claimed that the film touches upon various sub-judice criminal proceedings, including the Skill Development Case, pending against Chandra Babu Naidu. This, according to the petitioner, could lead to contempt of court and a potential media trial against the former CM. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp