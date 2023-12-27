Home States Telangana

Telangana HC refuses to interfere in SCCL poll process

Published: 27th December 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

FILE - Telangana High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has refused to interfere in the ongoing SCCL trade union election process.

The decision was made in response to a writ petition filed by the Telangana Regional Singareni Karmika Sangham (TRSKS) president K Srinivas Reddy.

The petitioner contested the order issued by the returning officer and deputy chief labour commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment on November 24, disqualifying his union from participating in the election being held on Wednesday on the ground that the TRSKS had not completed one year as of January 1, 2020, after registration under the Trade Union Act.

The petition challenged the disqualification as illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and a breach of Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution. After hearing the arguments, the court refused to intervene in the election process hours before the scheduled elections.

