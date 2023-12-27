We will secure 400 seats in LS elections: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the BJP would be elected to power for the third consecutive time after the General Elections 2024, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind claimed that surveys show that the saffron party would secure 350 to 400 seats, up from 303 in 2019.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he pointed out that the Congress had won 404 seats in the elections following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, but asserted that the BJP would break that record.

The sheer popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evident across the world and the people of India are wholeheartedly supporting him, the MP added. While expressing his desire to contest from Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha elections, Arvind said he would honour the orders of the party leadership.

He said he didn’t want to be discouraged by his loss in the Assembly polls and said that they are different to the LS elections. Meanwhile, the MP also thanked the party cadre for helping raise the BJP’s vote share in the state.

Regarding the National Turmeric Board (NTB), Arvind said the Union government would provide clarity on the budget and other details soon. Additionally, he said the BJP would support the administrative activities of the state government but would oppose the Congress regime if it “continues with the politics of appeasement.”

