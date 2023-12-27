Home States Telangana

Wedding called off over mutton shanks

The incident happened in Metpally village in Jagtial district and the news has gone viral on social media.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Remember ‘Balagam’ movie in which the relationship between two brothers and their brother-in-law sours over mutton shanks? This was played out in real life leading to the cancellation of a wedding. The incident happened in Metpally village in Jagtial district and the news has gone viral on social media.

A heated argument broke out between the groom and the bride’s younger brother over a guest of the former not being served a mutton shank.

Sources said a woman from Nizamabad was engaged to the groom from Jagtial district. The bride’s family arranged an engagement function and invited the groom and his relatives.

One of the relatives of the groom felt slighted when he was not served a mutton shank. This led to a fierce argument between the relatives of the bride and the groom. A joyous atmosphere quickly turned to gloom as the two sides exchanged harsh words. The local police stepped in to defuse the situation but to no avail as the groom’s side treated the whole affair as an insult by the bride’s family and called off the wedding.

