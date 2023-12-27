Woman, six pals held for trying to frame ex-BF in ganja case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday arrested a woman along with six of her friends for allegedly framing her former boyfriend in a ganja case.

The main accused, Rinky, is a law student who wanted to take revenge against Shravan, her former boyfriend, for insulting her while breaking up four months ago, a police officer said.

“In response, Rinky hatched a plan along with her friends,” he said, adding, “Her friend Deepak sponsored the plan while Rinky, through another friend, purchased 40 gm of ganja from Mangalahat.”

Through mutual friends, Rinky allegedly planned a meeting with Shravan on Monday. They first met at a park near Ameerpet and then went to a pub in Jubilee Hills in a car. “Her friends placed the ganja packets on the seat cover of the car and contacted the nearby police station,” the officer said. Upon finding the packets, the police quizzed Shravan. During the probe, they found that the packets were placed by Rinky’s friends. Subsequently, the cops took the accused into custody and remanded them to judicial custody.

