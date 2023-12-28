Hyderabad mayor inaugurates meditation centre 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that starting the day with a fresh mind and staying active throughout the day is better for health, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi took part in a yoga and meditation session at the Jalagam Vengal Rao Park here on Wednesday.

The mayor along with GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose inaugurated the yoga and meditation centre established by Heartfulness Institute. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said one must practice yoga and meditation every day to have a peaceful mind and to be active all day. In today’s life, everyone is busy with their schedule and one must take out some time and do yoga and meditation for their well-being, she remarked.

Additionally, Vijayalaxmi suggested conducting morning and evening sessions daily so that more people have the opportunity to participate in the session.

The Heartfulness Institute adopted the Jalagam Vengal Rao Park for beautification and is developing and planting herbal and medicinal plants, biodiversity plants native to India and aromatic plants duly in coordination with the GHMC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Asserting that starting the day with a fresh mind and staying active throughout the day is better for health, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi took part in a yoga and meditation session at the Jalagam Vengal Rao Park here on Wednesday. The mayor along with GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose inaugurated the yoga and meditation centre established by Heartfulness Institute. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said one must practice yoga and meditation every day to have a peaceful mind and to be active all day. In today’s life, everyone is busy with their schedule and one must take out some time and do yoga and meditation for their well-being, she remarked. Additionally, Vijayalaxmi suggested conducting morning and evening sessions daily so that more people have the opportunity to participate in the session.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Heartfulness Institute adopted the Jalagam Vengal Rao Park for beautification and is developing and planting herbal and medicinal plants, biodiversity plants native to India and aromatic plants duly in coordination with the GHMC. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp