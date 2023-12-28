Justice league: GHMC chief, Hyderabad collector in HC over plea on lakes issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D Ronald Rose and the Hyderabad Collector on Wednesday presented themselves before a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti in response to a writ petition filed by an NGO in 2007. The petition addresses the alarming issue of illegal encroachments on lakes scattered across Hyderabad city and Rangareddy district and alleges inaction by the state administration and the GHMC in curbing the encroachers.

The lakes mentioned in the petition include the Durgam Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Pirzadiguda, Damara Cheruvu, Dundigal, Chinna Rayuni Cheruvu, Ganga Ram Pedda Cheruvu, Medikunta Cheruvu, Hasmathpeta Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu, Pirzadiguda Cheruvu, Uppal Panchayat and Nallagandla Cheruvu. These water bodies faced encroachment and rampant constructions, pushing them to the brink of extinction, the petition alleges.

Special Government Pleader (SGP) Harender Prasad submitted the latest status report outlining the efforts made by the state government to combat encroachments and illegal constructions. The report detailed the situation in 13 villages where illegal encroachments occurred in lake beds and the steps taken to resist such activities. The bench adjourned the matter to January 22 for further hearing.

High Court decides to reopen IMG Bharata land case

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday announced its decision to reopen the 2006 petition filed by Billy Rao of IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd challenging the cancellation of land allotment by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The company was allocated 850 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad for the purpose of development of sports facilities by the then Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in 2003. However, the Congress government in 2006 termed the allocation a scam and ordered the cancellation of both the land allotment and the memorandum of understanding. Following this, the company moved the High Court.

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti asserted its intention to hear the case promptly. The bench directed an assistant government pleader (AGP) to argue the case by the coming week and said that the delay in the appointment of the advocate general should not impede the proceedings.

