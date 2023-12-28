Home States Telangana

Prepare realistic budget: Telangana CM to officials  

Published: 28th December 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

 Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to prepare ‘realistic’ budget estimates and explain the actual financial situation to the people. He called upon the officials to utilise the matching grants of the Centre for all schemes, even if the Centre gets the credit for the implementation of these schemes.

At a review on budget 2024-25 preparation here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the estimates should reflect the state’s financial situation, the challenges and the targets. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka too was present at the review.

Revanth directed the officials to take into account the Central grants fully while preparing the budget estimates without leaving room for exaggeration.

“The estimates should be prepared accurately, which should reflect the funds needed for the salaries, debts, interest payments and other expenses,” he said.

“The state government is accountable to the people and there is no need to please any individual while preparing the budget,” he said. “There is no need to conceal the debts.

Do not glorify the receipts like in the past. We have to place the accurate figures before the people,” Revanth advised the officials. Advising the officials to tighten the belt, the CM said that they should not place too many advertisements and stop purchasing new vehicles.  “Our ultimate goal is the welfare of the people,” he said.

