SCCL polls: AITUC, INTUC neck and neck; poor show by BRS-backed union

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) trade union election results will see a tight contest between the CPI-backed All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) in three divisions of the erstwhile Adilabad district: Bellampally, Mandamarry, and Srirampur.

Polling took place from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, with counting commencing at 7 pm. The final result was expected by midnight, with 700 staff appointed for the counting process.

In Bellampally, AITUC won with a majority of 122 votes, securing 497 votes. The INTUC received 375 votes and the BRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) secured three votes.

In Kothagudem, INTUC secured 587 votes, AITUC 253, BJP-backed BMS 263, CPM-affiliated CITU 42 and TBGKS 32. The final results for the Srirampur division were delayed until midnight due to its size and large number of voters.

The two-time winner TBGKS, affiliated with the BRS, failed to make an impact. Most of its leaders joined other parties before the elections, leading to poor performance.

The Srirampur division, with the largest number of voters, played a key role in determining trade union recognition. The division had a total of 9,127 voters, with 8,491 votes polled, representing a 93% turnout. Bellampally division had 985 voters, with 959 votes polled, and Mandamarri division had a total of 4,835 voters, with 4,515 votes polled.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) trade union election results will see a tight contest between the CPI-backed All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) in three divisions of the erstwhile Adilabad district: Bellampally, Mandamarry, and Srirampur. Polling took place from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, with counting commencing at 7 pm. The final result was expected by midnight, with 700 staff appointed for the counting process. In Bellampally, AITUC won with a majority of 122 votes, securing 497 votes. The INTUC received 375 votes and the BRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) secured three votes. In Kothagudem, INTUC secured 587 votes, AITUC 253, BJP-backed BMS 263, CPM-affiliated CITU 42 and TBGKS 32. The final results for the Srirampur division were delayed until midnight due to its size and large number of voters. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The two-time winner TBGKS, affiliated with the BRS, failed to make an impact. Most of its leaders joined other parties before the elections, leading to poor performance. The Srirampur division, with the largest number of voters, played a key role in determining trade union recognition. The division had a total of 9,127 voters, with 8,491 votes polled, representing a 93% turnout. Bellampally division had 985 voters, with 959 votes polled, and Mandamarri division had a total of 4,835 voters, with 4,515 votes polled. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp