Telangana HC permits intervention of police associations in Disha encounter case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a batch of interlocutory applications (IAs) filed by the Telangana State Police Officers Association, retired police officers association of the two Telugu states, and members of the police team involved in the Disha rape and murder accused encounter case, seeking intervention in the ongoing PILs and writs related to the case. 

The bench recognised the pro bono nature of the proceedings and interest of the implead petitioners in the case’s outcome and  allowed them to intervene. 

It directed that the impleading petitioners will be heard as intervenors during the final hearing of the writ petitions.

The impleaded petitioners are already parties in a related writ petition where similar relief has been sought by the family members of the accused.

The decision to permit intervention aligns with a division bench’s order dated March 29, 2023, granting the impleading petitioners the right to be heard. The court clarified that any observations or findings made in this order are solely for deciding the IA’s and will not influence the merits of the case.

