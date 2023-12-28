Telangana: Stiff competition for Congress tickets in Lok Sabha polls

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: The electoral success Congress tasted in the recent Assembly polls has led to a huge competition for the grand old party’s tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

If sources are to be believed the ticket aspirants have more than doubled with three to four leaders seeking the party’s nod to contest from each of the 17 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

Encouraged by the success in the Assembly polls, the state Congress recently passed a resolution urging the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana.

The party’s strategy seems to revolve around securing a substantial number of LS seats in the state, leveraging the people’s trust through the implementation of the six guarantees promised during the Assembly elections.

Anticipating a favourable outcome in the Lok Sabha segments spread across erstwhile Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahbubnagar districts, the Congress is keen on improving its tally — from three seats to double digits.

Veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy has expressed his desire to contest from the Nalgonda constituency though the party made a commitment to allot the ticket to Patel Ramesh Reddy. It may be mentioned here that Ramesh Reddy had lobbied for a ticket to contest in the Assembly polls but was persuaded from not doing so by the leadership.

TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy is hoping to contest from Bhongir LS seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after his election to the Assembly. Interestingly, Venkat Reddy has proposed that Priyanka Gandhi contest from this constituency.

Stiff competition for Khammam ticket

Meanwhile, there is a stiff competition for the Khammam ticket. Former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao and multiple other leaders are reportedly vying for this ticket.

In Mahbubabad, despite the Congress high command giving an assurance to Adivasi Congress National vice-chairman Bellaiah Naik, former Union minister P Balram Naik and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya’s son Surya are said to be seeking the nod to contest from this segment.

There is also a huge competition in Malkajgiri constituency, which was formerly represented by TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and actor-turned-politician Vijayashanthi eyeing the ticket.

SENIORS ASPIRING FOR THE TICKETS

K Jana Reddy has expressed his desire to contest from Nalgonda constituency though party made a commitment to allot the ticket to Patel Ramesh Reddy

Former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy and V Hanumantha Rao are reportedly eying Khammam ticket

TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy is hoping to contest from Bhongir LS seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after his election to the Assembly



