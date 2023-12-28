Union Home Minister to visit Bhagyalakshmi temple, hold meeting with state BJP leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a crucial meeting with the state BJP leaders on Thursday.

As the Opposition parties are expecting the elections at least a month ahead of the due date, Amit Shah’s visit to Congress-ruled Telangana assumes significance.

Immediately after arriving in the city, Shah will be holding a meeting with top leaders at a hotel in Shamshabad.

The meeting is likely to discuss the current political situation in the state. Shah is also likely to review the outcome of the recent Assembly elections and the BJP’s improved vote share and seat tally.

According to sources, Shah will also be discussing the party’s preparation for Lok Sabha elections, Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra 2023-24 and Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

Shah will be offering special prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar before attending a preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has invited its mandal and district presidents as well as state office bearers for this meeting.

Later in the day, Shah is likely to hold two private meetings with notable personalities. The party, however, refused to divulge the details of these meetings. Shah will also be meeting the newly elected BJP MLAs.

All the state in-charges of the party, including Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Aravind Menon and Prakash Javadekar will also be participating in these meetings.

