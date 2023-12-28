Vice-President Jagdeep releases special postal cover on Justice Madhav Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday released a special postal cover marking the 100th birth anniversary of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy at AV College in the city. Justice Madhav Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts as well as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankar referred to Justice Madhav Reddy as a “visionary” who made lasting contributions to India’s justice and education systems.

He said that Justice Madhav Reddy is remembered among his peers as a soft-spoken, thoughtful, contemplative person, reasonable and fair with an innate sense of justice and thorough with facts and the law. His openness to the other point of view is something we all need to imbibe, he added.

Referring to himself as a “kisan putra”, Dhankar said that he is inspired by Justice Madhav Reddy’s efforts to alleviate rural issues through his judgments. He gave a voice to those who were believed to be voiceless and helped farmers who are the providers of Bharat, Dhankar added.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe were among those who participated in the programme.

