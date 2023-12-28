Home States Telangana

Vice-President Jagdeep releases special postal cover on Justice Madhav Reddy

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe were among those who participated in the programme.

Published: 28th December 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Jagdeep Dhankar

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan looks on as Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar releases the special postal cover on Justice Konda Madhava Reddy | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday released a special postal cover marking the 100th birth anniversary of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy at AV College in the city. Justice Madhav Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts as well as the Governor of Maharashtra. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankar referred to Justice Madhav Reddy as a “visionary” who made lasting contributions to India’s justice and education systems. 

He said that Justice Madhav Reddy is remembered among his peers as a soft-spoken, thoughtful, contemplative person, reasonable and fair with an innate sense of justice and thorough with facts and the law. His openness to the other point of view is something we all need to imbibe, he added.

Referring to himself as a “kisan putra”, Dhankar said that he is inspired by Justice Madhav Reddy’s efforts to alleviate rural issues through his judgments. He gave a voice to those who were believed to be voiceless and helped farmers who are the providers of Bharat, Dhankar added.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe were among those who participated in the programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AV College Justice Konda Madhav Reddy agdeep Dhankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp