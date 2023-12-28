Villagers try to stop officials from  taking over assigned lands in S’reddy

P Krishna By

SANGAREDDY: Villagers and assignees obstructed officials who arrived to take possession of assigned lands in survey No. 27 at Gaddapotharam village of Jinnaram Mandal on Wednesday.

Cops arrested 10 persons, took them to a nearby police station and released them later. Subsequently, officials began flattening the land using excavators.

Officials from the Revenue Department and TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation), accompanied by police, had reached the village on Wednesday morning to take possession of nine acres of land.

Upon their arrival, villagers, including the assignees, gathered at the site and began protesting. A heated argument ensued between the officials and assignees.

Officials are seen using excavators to

clear assigned lands on Wednesday

Farmers argued that they had been cultivating the land for the past 17 years, and there was an ongoing court case regarding this land, making it inappropriate for authorities to forcibly take possession.

In response, the Jinnaram tahsildar acknowledged that while the assignees hold the pattas, records indicate that the land was previously taken possession of by the government.

According to revenue records, the land is categorised as state-owned, and if the court decides in favour of the assignees, it will be returned to them.

The government sold Rs 5 cr/acre land at Rs 1 cr/acre to pvt industries:

Addressing the situation, sarpanch Prakash Chari criticised the officials for taking possession of the land and damaging crops. He alleged that the previous government sold nine acres of land in the village to four private industries at a significantly lower price through TSIIC. While the current land rate is approximately Rs 5 crore per acre, it was sold for only Rs 1 crore per acre during the previous administration, he added.

The sarpanch raised concerns about potential corruption behind the sale of valuable government land. He said that it is unjust for the government to forcefully take over land where farmers are cultivating crops and requested the revenue minister for an inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, Jinnaram police said that no cases have been registered against the 10 persons.

