15 BRS MLAs in touch, Congress not interested, says Telangana PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud on Thursday claimed that as many as 15 BRS MLAs are in touch with the Congress leadership but the grand old party is not inclined to welcome them. He also stated that several top leaders from the BJP would join the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections.

In an informal conversation with reporters here, Madhu Yaskhi said that some BRS MLAs were looking to join Congress to protect their ill-gotten properties and that was the reason the grand old party had rejected their overtures. He said that a BJP MP was keen to contest the recently concluded Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, but the party rejected his proposals.

Madhu Yaskhi, however, said that several BJP leaders are in touch with the party, hinting that they would probably be fielded in the coming General Election. Asked about the Congress high command’s views on appointing the TPCC chief, he said that the party has the chief minister serving as the PCC president in other states. He revealed that a minister from the Reddy community was also trying to bag the TPCC chief post. Stating that the party was focusing on winning at least 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Madhu Yaskhi said that the electoral contest would be a cakewalk for the party.

Asked about the expansion of the Cabinet, he said that the party high command would never interfere in government affairs. He said that the Gandhi family neither intervened nor made some recommendations; the Cabinet composition depends wholly on the chief minister’s discretion. He also said that he was not interested in contesting in LS elections.

