Home States Telangana

15 BRS MLAs in touch, Congress not interested, says Telangana PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi

Madhu Yaskhi said that several BJP leaders are in touch with the party, hinting that they would probably be fielded in the coming General Election.  

Published: 29th December 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud on Thursday claimed that as many as 15 BRS MLAs are in touch with the Congress leadership but the grand old party is not inclined to welcome them. He also stated that several top leaders from the BJP would join the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections.

In an informal conversation with reporters here, Madhu Yaskhi said that some BRS MLAs were looking to join Congress to protect their ill-gotten properties and that was the reason the grand old party had rejected their overtures. He said that a BJP MP was keen to contest the recently concluded Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, but the party rejected his proposals.

Madhu Yaskhi, however, said that several BJP leaders are in touch with the party, hinting that they would probably be fielded in the coming General Election. Asked about the Congress high command’s views on appointing the TPCC chief, he said that the party has the chief minister serving as the PCC president in other states. He revealed that a minister from the Reddy community was also trying to bag the TPCC chief post. Stating that the party was focusing on winning at least 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Madhu Yaskhi said that the electoral contest would be a cakewalk for the party.

Asked about the expansion of the Cabinet, he said that the party high command would never interfere in government affairs. He said that the Gandhi family neither intervened nor made some recommendations; the Cabinet composition depends wholly on the chief minister’s discretion. He also said that he was not interested in contesting in LS elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp