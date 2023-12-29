Home States Telangana

Chilly weather to continue in Telangana, says IMD

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As mercury levels continue to stay low, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, declared a yellow alert for districts across the state for Friday. According to the IMD, foggy conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Medak districts during morning hours.

For the next 48 hours in Hyderabad, misty or foggy conditions are expected to prevail during morning hours and a partly cloudy sky will prevail later, the IMD noted. Maximum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 29°C, temperatures are likely to drop to 16 °C, it added.

