Congress looks for winning horses to secure majority seats in Telangana

Party lacks strong candidates in segments like Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad

Published: 29th December 2023 12:12 PM

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fresh off its victory in the recent Assembly elections, the Telangana Congress is keen to continue the momentum and win a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, but there is a hitch — the party has no strong candidates in some of the constituencies. These constituencies include Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, and Malkajgiri.

This vacuum is most glaring in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, which was represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy till about a fortnight ago. Revanth’s election to the Assembly and his resultant resignation as MP means that the Congress is left scouting for a candidate who can ensure the party retains the Malkajgiri segment.

Discussions within the party suggest that former MLA Mynampalli Hanumanta Rao, who is eyeing a Lok Sabha ticket, may be picked. However, the party allocated two tickets to the Mynampalli family in the Assembly elections — one to Hanumantha Rao and the other to his son Rohit. While Rohit won, Hanumantha Rao faced defeat. However, this defeat may not be the deciding factor; the former MLA might still get the ticket due to the lack of strong contenders in the party.

In Karimnagar, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s presence adds strength to the party in the constituency. Nevertheless, the Congress is struggling to identify a potential candidate, with no clear leader emerging. Speculations within the party circle hint at the possible candidacy of MLC T Jeevan Reddy, a leader with a positive image in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Though a party stronghold, the Congress has no leader with enough pull in Peddapalli to ensure victory. Former MP Vivek Venkataswamy’s son is under consideration, but given the fact that the family has multiple members holding elected positions, he may be overlooked for the ticket.

In Adilabad, the exit of Ramesh Rathod to the BJP has created a void. Former MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik, who recently joined the Congress, is a potential candidate. However, discussions with a former minister and MP over joining the Congress means that the candidature is open.

Nizamabad challenge

Nizamabad presents a challenge as no strong leader has emerged to face sitting MP D Arvind and former MP K Kavitha. Former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir is being considered as a potential candidate, provided he is not accommodated in the state Cabinet.

Medak, a hotly contested constituency and native seat of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is creating a conundrum for the ruling party. The Congress leadership is reportedly thinking about the possibility of fielding former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, from this constituency.
However, the search of the Congress for winning horses continues, and if sources are to be believed, the party is not averse to fielding leaders who at this point are not part of the grand old party.

