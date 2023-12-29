Grand celebrations mark Congress Foundation Day in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state unit of the Congress celebrated the party’s 139th foundation day in grand style on Thursday. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the flag at the Gandhi Bhavan. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Kumar said that the Congress that was formed on October 28, 1885, with just 72 members has won the trust of 140 crore Indians. He said that the Congress rattled the Britishers as it spread nationalism among the Indians, and played a key role in India’s Independence.

He said that the party has run on the principles of sacrifice, service, selflessness, non-violence, secularism, social justice, and democracy to turn the country into a global force.“The Congress stands firm and strong even after 138 years and it’s possible because of its cadre and the people of this country,” he said.

