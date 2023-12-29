Modi medicine reached expiry date, says Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra helped the Congress win Assembly polls in two states, Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that after the former’s Bharat Nyay Yatra, the Congress will regain power at the Centre and hoist the party’s flag at the Red Fort.

Speaking at the 139th foundation day celebrations of the Congress in Nagpur, Maharashtra, he said: “Modi, a man with a 56-inch chest, couldn’t stop an intruder from entering the Parliament. Similarly, he will not be able to stop the Congress hoisting the Tricolour at the Red Fort.”

He also called upon the Congress cadre to dedicate themselves, for the next 100 days, to bring the Congress to power at the Centre. Launching a broadside against the prime minister, Revanth said “Modi medicine has reached an expiry date and it is no longer useful”.

He said that one of the engines in BJP’s “double engine Sarkar” idea is Adani and it failed after Rahul Gandhi spoke about it in Parliament. Stating that the Congress won the Assembly polls in Karnataka and Telangana where Rahul Gandhi held his padayatra, Revanth said that the grand old party will also win the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

