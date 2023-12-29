Praja Palana: Govt receives 7.46 Lakh applications on first day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government’s Praja Palana, which commenced across the state on Thursday, received a huge response with thousands of people thronging the programme counters to submit their applications. The officials started receiving the applications as early as 8.00 am at various centres. By the end of the day, they received a total of 7,46,414 forms from applicants — 2,88,711 in rural areas and 4,57,703 in urban areas — seeking to avail benefits of six guarantees under the government’s Abhaya Hastam scheme.

The officials would be receiving the applications till January 6. Those who are unable to submit their applications during the Praja Palana programme can do so at the MRO or MPDO offices after January 6. Most of the people who submitted their applications on the first day of the programmes requested they be issued white ration cards, which are required to avail the benefits of the government schemes.

Launching the programme at Abdullapurment village on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that they intended to establish Indiramma Rajyam in the state. Vikramarka said that the BRS government has not issued a single new ration card in the last 10 years. He also said that the benefits of the six guarantees would be extended to all the eligible beneficiaries in the state.

District Collector Gowtham Potru said one application should be submitted from each family. “Those who do not have ration cards too can submit their applications by submitting the photocopy of the Aadhar card,” he said and asked the people to save their application numbers for future reference. Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Rangareddy and Panchayat Raj principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultantia were also present on the occasion.

One application for different schemes

Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and MLA Danam Nagender inaugurated the programme at the Banjara Hills Ward Office in Hyderabad district.

The officials, meanwhile, said that a single application form can be used to apply for five different welfare schemes — Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Indramma Indlu, Gruhajyothi and Cheyutha under Abhaya Hastham. Their forms are also being delivered to the doorsteps of people for the last two days, they said.

