RGIA inspector suspended over allegations of misuse of power, extortion attempt in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Thursday ordered the suspension of RGIA Inspector R Srinivas in the wake of allegations of misuse of power and foisting false charges against a family of four.

Mohanty’s orders followed a complaint filed by Naragani Yasaswi from Gachibowli, in which she accused the inspector, in collusion with a woman named Sharada, of falsely implicating her mother in a cheating case related to the real estate business.

In her complaint and a letter sent to the DGP, Yasaswi alleged that Srinivas threatened her mother to settle the matter by paying a certain amount but when she refused, he arrested her in August 2023 under Section 5 of the Telangana Protection of Depositors and Financial Establishments Act.

Circulated pics on social media

Yasaswi complained that the inspector took photographs of her mother in handcuffs during the arrest, which were later circulated on social media by Sharada. She also alleged that the inspector provided Sharada with a ‘confession statement’ of her mother, intending to tarnish her family’s image and reputation.

The situation escalated alarmingly when Srinivas attempted to extort money by pressuring Yasaswi, her father, and brother, Yasaswi alleged. Her father was eventually arrested and sent to judicial remand, she complained.

When the family refused to buckle to the strongarm tactics of Srinivas, he interfered with her professional life by making scandalous remarks about her at her workplace, Axis Bank Ltd, Mumbai, she alleged. The inspector accessed her personal and professional devices, including laptops and mobile phones, seizing them without due process, Yasaswi alleged. Based on the complaint by Yasaswi, the police commissioner ordered the suspension of the inspector pending inquiry.

