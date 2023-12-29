SCCL results: AITUC gains majority with 1,436 votes

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ PEDDAPALLI: Based on getting 1,436 more votes, the CPI-affiliated All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) grabbed control over the Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL) trade union despite its main rival, the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), winning in six of 11 areas.

While INTUC won in Kothagudem Corporate, Kothagudem, Manuguru, Yellandu, Ramagundam-3, and Bhupalpally, the AITUC emerged victorious in Bellampalli, Mandamarri, Srirampur, Ramagundam-1 and Ramagundam-2. Overall, 37,447 votes were polled. The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS), affiliated to the BRS, which had won in 2017, drew a blank this time.

In Ramagundam-1, AITUC secured 1,983 votes and INTUC 1,566. In Ramagundam-2, AITUC got 1,357 and INTUC 1,014. In Ramagundam-3, AITUC secured 1,256 votes while INTUC bagged 1,360 votes.

INTUC faced a setback in the Mancherial district where Congress candidates had won from the Mancherial, Bellampally, and Chennur constituencies in the recent Assembly elections.

Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar Rao and Chennur MLA G Vivek took part in the campaign and were confident about INTUC’s performance. The MLAs are now worried about their chances to make it to the Cabinet.

The INTUC’s performance in the divisions that come under Peddapalli constituencies is being seen as a matter of concern for the Congress as it would weaken its chances in the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, TGBKS leaders, who were expecting to get at least second place, were left disappointed as they did not find space in any of the three constituencies.

