Telangana assembly elections: Defeated Congress leaders betrayed by colleagues?

HYDERABAD: AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar has complained to the Congress high command stating that a leader, who has been elevated to the rank of a minister, had invested resources to defeat him in the recent Assembly elections.

According to sources, Sampath reportedly stated that the leader in question provided funds to his political opponent in Alampur, paving the way for the BRS candidate’s victory. The leader in question was scared that Sampath would become a minister if elected as an MLA, he allegedly mentioned in his complaint. After Sampath raised the issue, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi also made similar allegations. He said that it was due to a party colleague’s betrayal that he lost the election.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is focused on resolving internal politics as it aims to win at least 15 seats. Meanwhile, Sampath reportedly urged the party to render justice by giving him a ministerial post or allotting him the Nagarkurnool ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha selections. Sampath also asked the party to consider him for the TPCC chief post in case it is interested in considering his other two requests.

