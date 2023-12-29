Telangana BJP sets target of 10 Lok Sabha seats in upcoming elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah set the Telangana unit of the BJP a target of at least 10 Lok Sabha seats and a 35% vote share in the upcoming General Elections. Addressing the mandal party presidents ahead of the Lok Sabha polls at Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday, Shah is learned to have warned the state party leaders against internal discord. He reportedly told the party cadre that the BRS was a “closed chapter” and that he was confident that the BJP would perform well in the LS polls. He assured all the four sitting MPs of the party that they would be fielded from their respective constituencies again.

The BJP leader instructed the cadre to analyze the results of the Assembly elections and gear up for Lok Sabha polls. Speaking after the meeting, former minister Eatala Rajender said the people of the state did not fall prey to the false propaganda that BRS and BJP were together and that was the reason why the BJP won eight seats.

His warning assumes significance in the wake of reported differences between BJP former state president Bandi Sanjay and former minister Eatala Rajender. The top BJP leader instructed the cadre to analyze the results of the Assembly elections and gear up for Lok Sabha polls. The cadre was instructed to organize door-to-door campaigns and raise awareness about the schemes, achievements, and development programs of the Narendra Modi government.

Plans to involve the state cadre in the inauguration ceremony of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 were also discussed, sources said. Though Amit Shah also discussed the appointment of the BJP floor leader in the Assembly, he could not have a separate meeting with party MLAs due to paucity of time, the sources said.

Shah reportedly told the party leaders that he would continue to visit the state till a BJP government was formed in Telangana. “BJP remains unfazed by electoral victory or defeat because it contests elections for the welfare of the nation,” Shah said. He recalled that in Gujarat, the BJP got only nine percent of the votes in one election but formed the government with a two-thirds majority in the next election.

“BJP got 14% votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Telangana and there was no need to worry,” Shah said, exuding confidence that the party would win 10 Lok Sabha seats and get 34% votes.

“In 2018, the BJP won only one Assembly seat, which increased to eight in 2023. Next time, the number would touch 64,” he said.

Appeal to party workers

He said that only the party that decides to work with double the strength after a defeat finally emerges victorious. Shah also appealed to party workers and leaders to play the role of a powerful Opposition so that six months before the next Assembly elections, people decide that the next government would be formed by the BJP.

He said that it would be a fight between Modi and Rahul Gandhi in the forthcoming elections, in which Modi would emerge victorious. “Modi would become Prime Minister again as the BJP would win 300 LS seats,” Shah said.

BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that the Congress came to power in the state due to the anti-incumbency factor. “The actual victory belonged to the BJP as the party increased its tally of seats,” he claimed.

‘BRS a closed chapter’

Amit Shah reportedly told the party cadre that the BRS was a “closed chapter”. He assured all 4 sitting MPs that they would be fielded from their current segments

