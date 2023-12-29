Telangana High Court summons Medak panchayat officer over construction of ‘unauthorised’ brewery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has taken cognizance of a PIL, filed by K Mallikarjuna Goud and three others back in August 2010, alleging that M/s Skol Breweries Ltd, located within the limits of Shivampet village under the Pulkal mandal of the Medak district, has constructed a brewery without obtaining necessary permissions and has moreover failed to pay the required fees to the gram panchayat.

The high court directed the district panchayat officer, Medak, and the secretary of gram panchayat, Shivampet, to appear before it, on Thursday. Senior Counsel Vedula Srinivas appeared for M/s Skol Breweries and was granted a time of two weeks to enable him to file a detailed counter affidavit and adjourned the matter.

In a previous hearing, the counsel for the petitioners highlighted that the district panchayat officer had instructed the gram panchayat to submit a report on the alleged illegal constructions for further action.

The court has now called for a detailed response from M/s Skol Breweries Limited.

