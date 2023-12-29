Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court summons Medak panchayat officer over construction of ‘unauthorised’ brewery

The high court directed the district panchayat officer, Medak, and the secretary of gram panchayat, Shivampet, to apear before it, on Thursday.

Published: 29th December 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana_HC

Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has taken cognizance of a PIL, filed by K Mallikarjuna Goud and three others back in August 2010, alleging that M/s Skol Breweries Ltd, located within the limits of Shivampet village under the Pulkal mandal of the Medak district, has constructed a brewery without obtaining necessary permissions and has moreover failed to pay the required fees to the gram panchayat.

The high court directed the district panchayat officer, Medak, and the secretary of gram panchayat, Shivampet, to appear before it, on Thursday. Senior Counsel Vedula Srinivas appeared for M/s Skol Breweries and was granted a time of two weeks to enable him to file a detailed counter affidavit and adjourned the matter.

In a previous hearing, the counsel for the petitioners highlighted that the district panchayat officer had instructed the gram panchayat to submit a report on the alleged illegal constructions for further action.
The court has now called for a detailed response from M/s Skol Breweries Limited.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Medak panchayat Unauthorized brewery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp