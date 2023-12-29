Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education releases timetable for Intermediate examinations
First year exams to start from Feb 28, second year tests the next day
Published: 29th December 2023 11:39 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2023 11:39 AM
HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education released the timetable for theory exams in general courses on Thursday. First-year students will face a comprehensive schedule, commencing with the 2nd Language Paper-I on February 28. Following this, they will attempt English Paper-I on March 1, delving into subjects such as Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, and Political Science Paper-I on March 4.
Practical exams for General and Vocational courses will be held from February 1 to 15. The environmental education exam is on February 19. The examination dates apply to intermediate students pursuing both general and vocational courses. However, the TSBIE has clarified that a separate timetable will be released for vocational courses, ensuring separate schedules for these students.