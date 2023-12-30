BRS to host preparatory meetings from January 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS has decided to conduct Lok Sabha elections preparatory meetings from January 3 beginning with the Adilabad segment. The meetings will continue till January 21.

As directed by the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, secretary-general K Keshava Rao, former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and key leaders, including T Harish Rao, Kadiyam Sridhar, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy would conduct these preparatory meetings at Telangana Bhavan.

The meetings will be conducted in two phases — the first phase from January 3 to January 12 and the second from January 16 after a three-day break for Sankranti.

All the key leaders from each Lok Sabha segment will be invited to the meetings. The BRS Lok Sabha members from the respective constituencies, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, former MLAs, ZP chairpersons, former ZP chairpersons, Mayors, former Mayors, Municipal chairpersons, former Municipal chairpersons, former Corporation chairpersons, constituency in-charges, district party presidents, public representatives and other important leaders from the respective Lok Sabha segments will attend the meetings.

The discussions will revolve around the strategy to be implemented for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. By taking inputs and opinions from the leaders attending these meetings, the party will prepare an action plan. A special emphasis will be placed on the segments where the party lost in the recent Assembly elections by a narrow margin. Following these review meetings, the BRS will launch the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS has decided to conduct Lok Sabha elections preparatory meetings from January 3 beginning with the Adilabad segment. The meetings will continue till January 21. As directed by the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, secretary-general K Keshava Rao, former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and key leaders, including T Harish Rao, Kadiyam Sridhar, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy would conduct these preparatory meetings at Telangana Bhavan. The meetings will be conducted in two phases — the first phase from January 3 to January 12 and the second from January 16 after a three-day break for Sankranti.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All the key leaders from each Lok Sabha segment will be invited to the meetings. The BRS Lok Sabha members from the respective constituencies, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, former MLAs, ZP chairpersons, former ZP chairpersons, Mayors, former Mayors, Municipal chairpersons, former Municipal chairpersons, former Corporation chairpersons, constituency in-charges, district party presidents, public representatives and other important leaders from the respective Lok Sabha segments will attend the meetings. The discussions will revolve around the strategy to be implemented for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. By taking inputs and opinions from the leaders attending these meetings, the party will prepare an action plan. A special emphasis will be placed on the segments where the party lost in the recent Assembly elections by a narrow margin. Following these review meetings, the BRS will launch the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp