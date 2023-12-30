Home States Telangana

Dense fog hits Hyderabad: four flights diverted; IMD issues yellow alert

A mini-truck is seen driving through a foggy stretch of National Highway 163 on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The impact of adverse weather conditions was felt at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday morning, leading to the diversion of four flights.

British Airways flight BA-277 from London, which was scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 5.25 am, was rerouted to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

Similarly, Air Arabia flight GA-467, originating from Sharjah International Airport, was also diverted to Bengaluru. Among domestic flights, Indigo’s 6E 6923 from Bengaluru was diverted to Chennai. Another Indigo flight, originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, was also diverted to Chennai.

Hyderabad and its surrounding regions continued to be blinded by dense fog on Friday morning, leading to reduced visibility on the roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad has declared a yellow alert for districts across the state for Saturday.

Foggy conditions are expected to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Medak districts during morning hours.

As a blanket of fog enveloped National Highway 163 on Friday morning, drivers were seen struggling to drive safely. The persistent fog is also adversely affecting the livelihoods of stall owners along the highway.

For the next 48 hours, foggy conditions are anticipated during morning hours in Hyderabad. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius respectively, the IMD forecasted.

