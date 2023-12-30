Deposits grew by Rs 52K cr in first half of FY: SLBC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana, convened its 39th quarterly review meeting on Friday to review the performance of banks for the September quarter.

Rajesh Kumar, chief general manager of SBI, presented the performance of the banks in the state during the first half year of the financial year 2023-24.

It was learnt that total deposits of the banks grew by Rs 52,153 crore during this time period and total deposits were at Rs 7,35,159.54 crore.

Total advances with banks grew by Rs 99,283 crore and the advances of all banks were at Rs 9,13,179.97 crore. Credit-deposit (CD) ratio continues to be above 100% and the CD ratio is at 124.22 %.

During the first half year of the financial year, banks disbursed short-term production loans amounting to Rs 35,023 crore achieving 79.48% of the annual targets.

Banks have disbursed education loans amounting to Rs 396 crore and housing loans amounting to Rs 1,832 crore under the priority sector. Banks have disbursed Rs 67,723 crores to the MSME segment achieving 124% of the targets. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Scheme, banks sanctioned Rs 4,485 crore achieving 42% of the annual targets.

