Eradicating drug menace, cybercrime our priority: DGP Ravi Gupta

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta has announced a significant shift in law enforcement priorities, with a strong focus on eradicating the drug trade and tackling cybercrime in the coming year.

The DGP said, “Two dedicated wings will be effectively mobilised to combat drug trafficking and cybercrime. Appointments of ADG-level officers have been made to oversee full-fledged operations in these critical areas. This strategic deployment of senior officers underscores the seriousness with which these issues are being addressed.”

In a statement, the DGP said there would be a crackdown on drug peddlers operating near educational institutions.

He said, “Parents should be vigilant and keep a watch on their children’s activities, particularly about any potential exposure to drug-related activities. We shall be extremely tough with those dealing with drugs and a zero-tolerance policy shall be followed as far as drugs are concerned. Anyone engaged in drug dealing shall be dealt with stringently as per applicable laws of the land. I also request educational institutions to be vigilant on the sale or purchase of drugs in and around their institutions and peddlers found in and around will be severely punished.”

Another initiative is the establishment of a dedicated helpline No 1930, aimed at addressing cybercrimes, and the T4C (Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre). This helpline and T4C bureau have already received a staggering 90,000 complaints, accentuating the problem of cybercrimes in the region.

“We have registered 14,000 FIRs and frozen Rs 133 crore belonging to the accused and have blocked almost 30,000 SIMS. From this week we have also started blocking IMEI numbers of suspicious numbers. For the convenience of the public, we have also started an SMS service since yesterday for the 1930 number,” the DGP said.

