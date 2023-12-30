Home States Telangana

January 3 new inter exam fee deadline with Rs 2.5K late fee

Published: 30th December 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday extended the due date for the payment of examination fees for the intermediate examinations.

Students can pay the prescribed fees at their respective colleges from December 30 to January 3 with a late fee of Rs 2,500.

The board also informed that most of the second-year students with private admissions have not paid the fees. Of the 81,398 candidates, only 55,925, constituting 68% of the cohort, have remitted the required examination fees within the stipulated time frame.

For first-year intermediate admissions, which have seen a notable enrollment of over 5 lakh students, a substantial portion of approximately 4.49 lakh candidates have submitted their fees without incurring any late fee charges. This indicates that 95% of the students paid their fees so far.

Similarly, the statistics for second-year admissions reveal that out of the 4.77 lakh students enrolled, 4.12 lakh have fulfilled their fee obligations without being subjected to late fees. This accounts for 91% of the total second-year admissions.

