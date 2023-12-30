Justice league: HC gives govt 1 week to take call on TDC MD’s suspension

By Express News Service

HC gives govt 1 week to take call on TDC MD’s suspension

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday expressed disappointment over the non-compliance of its orders dated December 4, 2023, directing the state government to make a decision regarding the revocation of the suspension imposed on Boinpally Manohar Rao, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) managing director and set a strict one-week deadline for the state to finalise its decision.

Manohar Rao was suspended on November 17, 2023, by the Election Commission of India for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by accompanying former minister V Srinivas Goud to Tirumala a day earlier. Informing the court that its order was not yet complied with, counsel for Manohar Rao compared the case to a similar incident where the suspension of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was revoked within a week. Senior counsel Avinash Desai, representing the ECI, informed the court that the ECI had not received the file circulated to the authorities.

The government pleader (GP) sought a further adjournment to file a compliance report to the Court. However, after hearing the GP, the court expressed its displeasure and warned that if the authorities fail to comply with its orders by the next date of hearing on January 8, it would pass necessary orders and initiate Contempt of Court proceedings.

BRS violated norms, take back party office land: PIL

S Ramulu Naik, former MLC and Congress leader, has filed a PIL, urging the Telangana High Court to direct the state government to resume a one-acre plot of land allotted to the TRS (now BRS) at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills for the construction of a party office. The petitioner contended that the land was allotted at a nominal price of Rs 100 per sq yd when the market value of one acre in the Banjara Hills area was hundreds of crores.

The allotment was made through GO 955 issued by the Revenue (Assn.III) department on November 27, 2004, with the condition that the land should not be used for residential or commercial purposes or be alienated to any entity.

However, the BRS violated this condition by establishing the T-News channel in the same building

for commercial purposes under the banner of M/s Telangana Broadcasting Pvt Ltd, the petitioner alleged. The petitioner asserted that such actions directly violate various judgments by high courts and the apex court, which strictly prohibit the allocation of government lands to private entities.The PIL is scheduled for a hearing before the Chief Justice bench in the coming days.

