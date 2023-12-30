Home States Telangana

Karimnagar girl takes bus to Secunderabad to avoid hostel, traced after 36 hours

The police were alerted by a traveller who had seen her missing photo, which had gone viral on social media, leading to her being discovered.

Published: 30th December 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 13-year-old girl, Kanukuntla Vasista Krishna, who went missing after boarding a TSRTC bus in Peddapalli on Wednesday, was traced to the Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad on Friday at 1:30 am.

The police were alerted by a traveller who had seen her missing photo, which had gone viral on social media, leading to her being discovered.

It was learnt that the girl had boarded non-stop RTC buses to avoid returning to her hostel in Karimnagar, where she was studying, without informing her father. Addressing the media, Karimnagar rural ACP T Karunakar Rao and Karimnagar rural CI A Pradeep Kumar said that the girl was reunited with her family after a 36-hour search operation.

A few days ago, the girl visited her grandfather’s residence in Peddapalli, and after her holidays concluded, her grandfather escorted her to the bus station and informed Vasista’s father, an ex-serviceman, Narsimham, of the bus number.

However, as per plans, she was supposed to alight at Mancherial crossroads in Karimnagar city. When her father checked, she was nowhere to be found. Upon inquiring with the bus conductor, he was informed that she had disembarked at the by-pass road.

In the span of 36 hours, the girl, using her Aadhaar card, travelled through Jagtial, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Kamareddy and Hyderabad.CI Pradeep Kumar thanked the public for sharing the girl’s photo on social media, causing her disappearance to go viral. He said four police teams were deployed to locate the girl.
The CI urged parents to adopt a friendly approach when dealing with their children, emphasising that open communication is crucial to preventing potential mental distress in youngsters.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp