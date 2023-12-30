Karimnagar girl takes bus to Secunderabad to avoid hostel, traced after 36 hours

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 13-year-old girl, Kanukuntla Vasista Krishna, who went missing after boarding a TSRTC bus in Peddapalli on Wednesday, was traced to the Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad on Friday at 1:30 am.

The police were alerted by a traveller who had seen her missing photo, which had gone viral on social media, leading to her being discovered.

It was learnt that the girl had boarded non-stop RTC buses to avoid returning to her hostel in Karimnagar, where she was studying, without informing her father. Addressing the media, Karimnagar rural ACP T Karunakar Rao and Karimnagar rural CI A Pradeep Kumar said that the girl was reunited with her family after a 36-hour search operation.

A few days ago, the girl visited her grandfather’s residence in Peddapalli, and after her holidays concluded, her grandfather escorted her to the bus station and informed Vasista’s father, an ex-serviceman, Narsimham, of the bus number.

However, as per plans, she was supposed to alight at Mancherial crossroads in Karimnagar city. When her father checked, she was nowhere to be found. Upon inquiring with the bus conductor, he was informed that she had disembarked at the by-pass road.

In the span of 36 hours, the girl, using her Aadhaar card, travelled through Jagtial, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Kamareddy and Hyderabad.CI Pradeep Kumar thanked the public for sharing the girl’s photo on social media, causing her disappearance to go viral. He said four police teams were deployed to locate the girl.

The CI urged parents to adopt a friendly approach when dealing with their children, emphasising that open communication is crucial to preventing potential mental distress in youngsters.

