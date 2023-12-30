Laxman sure of good show by BJP in LS polls

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Claiming that the BJP scored a “moral” victory with its performance in the recent Assembly elections, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday expressed confidence in the saffron party crossing the double-digit mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media at the BJP district office here, he said, “The BJP secured the highest percentage of votes in the recent polls when compared to the previous elections. Eight of our candidates were elected to the Assembly while 22 others lost by a narrow margin.”

Stating that the Modi dispensation is focusing on the welfare of weaker sections, he said that the youth of Telangana is on the side of the BJP. He also said that Viksit Sankalp Yatra will be held across the country to explain the welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NALGONDA: Claiming that the BJP scored a “moral” victory with its performance in the recent Assembly elections, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday expressed confidence in the saffron party crossing the double-digit mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media at the BJP district office here, he said, “The BJP secured the highest percentage of votes in the recent polls when compared to the previous elections. Eight of our candidates were elected to the Assembly while 22 others lost by a narrow margin.” Stating that the Modi dispensation is focusing on the welfare of weaker sections, he said that the youth of Telangana is on the side of the BJP. He also said that Viksit Sankalp Yatra will be held across the country to explain the welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp