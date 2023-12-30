Home States Telangana

Laxman sure of good show by BJP in LS polls

Stating that the Modi dispensation is focusing on the welfare of weaker sections, he said that the youth of Telangana is on the side of the BJP. 

Published: 30th December 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman

BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Claiming that the BJP scored a “moral” victory with its performance in the recent Assembly elections, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday expressed confidence in the saffron party crossing the double-digit mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media at the BJP district office here, he said, “The BJP secured the highest percentage of votes in the recent polls when compared to the previous elections. Eight of our candidates were elected to the Assembly while 22 others lost by a narrow margin.”  

Stating that the Modi dispensation is focusing on the welfare of weaker sections, he said that the youth of Telangana is on the side of the BJP.  He also said that Viksit Sankalp Yatra will be held across the country to explain the welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Laxman BJP OBC Morcha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp