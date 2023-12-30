Home States Telangana

NIMS Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centre lauded

A certificate of appreciation was provided by the commission for the commendable work done towards promoting drug safety.

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission applauded the services of the ‘Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centre’ at the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and therapeutics of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS).

The department of CPT at NIMS is recognised as a regional training centre (RTC) for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the National coordination Centre-Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (NCC-PvPI). The RTC has contributed to the National Pharmacovigilance Programme by reporting adverse drug reactions, organising numerous sensitisation and awareness events for the general public and patients and educational programmes for the healthcare staff.

