People want schemes, not white papers, says G Jagadish Reddy

Published: 30th December 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Accusing the Congress government of deceiving the people in the name of Praja Palana and false promises, Suryapet MLA and former minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that Telangana people are seeking schemes and not white papers.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy hit back at the ministers from Nalgonda district — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy — for making allegations against the erstwhile BRS government.

“When the BRS was in power, beneficiaries of various schemes were not required to submit applications in person. We have set up an online system,” he said.

“The application forms being received by the government to extend the benefits of its six guarantees are irrelevant. The tenant farmers are being asked to mention their passbook numbers in their applications,” he said.

He challenged both Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kukar to ensure that the Nalgonda district witnesses at least 10 per cent of the development that it saw during the BRS regime.

