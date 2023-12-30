Rs 6 crore for RK Puram RoB restoration work

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Road Over Bridge (RoB) at RK Puram, near Rama Kistapuram Railway Station in Secunderabad, is currently deteriorating.

Frequent complaints lodged by the residents and motorists regarding damage of expansion joints and excessive vibrations when heavy vehicles pass over the RoB has highlighted the urgent need for restoration.

This situation has prompted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take action. The civic body has decided to take up the restoration of the RoB at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore on the lines of Adikmet RoB near Jamia Osmania.

The proposal for the RoB restoration was recently approved by the GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose. The RoB has been lying in a pathetic condition due to lack of maintenance and is an essential route for commuters travelling between Sainikpuri, A S Rao Nagar and ECIL.

The RoB needs restoration measures that include the replacement of expansion joints, distressed bearings, treatment of the severely distressed portion of the girders, cracked locations, grouting of girders, localised treatment for RCC bridge members and taking up anti-carbonation painting.

The civic body has invited tenders. Once the agency is finalised next month and agreement is reached, the works would be completed in 12 months. The concerned officials furnished detailed quantity estimates for taking up restoration measures. The GHMC Secunderabad Zone a few months ago submitted the report to the head office with a request to take up the restoration works.

