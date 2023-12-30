Supply sufficient coal to all thermal plants: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the officials to supply required coal to all thermal plants in the state to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the summer.

During a review meeting with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) officials, the minister enquired about the coal blocks that were put up for auction by the Centre. He also discussed the problems being encountered in operating the coal block allotted to the SCCL in Odisha.

He directed the officials to talk to the officials of Odisha sort out the problems and start the coal production. Informing that the trade unions were opposing the auction of coal blocks in the SCCL, the officials requested the deputy CM to take a policy decision, which would benefit the SCCL.

Vikramarka enquired whether the SCCL had any plans to explore minerals in future besides coal. The officials said that they conducted a study on starting a steel factory in Bayyaram.

Vikramarka also enquired about the functioning of the Medical Board, which would recommend for dependent jobs in SCCL. He directed the officials to follow safety norms and accord utmost priority to the security of the employees.

