Telangana HC summons ex-collector for contempt of court

Earlier, a single judge had sentenced Harish to four-week jail term as he failed to rectify the revenue records within two weeks.

Published: 30th December 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the former district collector of Ranga Reddy district S Harish to appear before the court on January 5.

The court has sought an explanation from Harish regarding his alleged non-compliance with its order concerning the removal of 20 acres in Ranga Reddy district from the prohibitory list and the issuance of pattadar passbooks to a firm run by one D Shriya Reddy and six others.

Earlier, a single judge had sentenced Harish to a four-week jail term as he failed to rectify the revenue records within two weeks. Subsequently, the state filed an appeal, assuring the court that it would comply with the order. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar, then closed the case.

However, the petitioners later informed the court that the order had not yet been implemented. The bench then sought an explanation from the state government. State’s special counsel A Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that he had communicated the need for compliance to Harish. The bench, finding the response unsatisfactory, stated that the directives were still pending and decided to summon Harish to appear before the court on January 5. 

