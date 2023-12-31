Applications only for new schemes, says Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday made it clear that beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu and pension schemes need not worry about applying for the schemes being implemented by the Congress regime. He noted that only new beneficiaries will have to submit applications.

Expressing anger over the reported sale of application forms for availing the benefits of government schemes during the Praja Palana programme, he directed officials to make available as many applications as required.

He chaired a review meeting on the submission of applications during Praja Palana with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials.

In the wake of the commencement of Praja Palana on December 28, the chief minister asked officials to give details of the gram sabhas held so far, the number of applications submitted and the process of accepting them.

Revanth instructed officials not to create difficulties for applicants in submitting applications. District collectors were directed to take strict action against those selling the application forms.

Revanth suggested that public representatives also participate in the Praja Palana programme.

The officials were asked to ensure citizens don’t face any difficulty in submitting applications.

The officials were also asked to arrange drinking water and tents for people who attend the Praja Palana to submit applications.

Nalini meets CM

Meanwhile, former DSP Nalini, who had resigned during the separate Telangana movement, met Revanth at the Secretariat on Saturday. The chief minister instructed officials to check the rules and to take her back into service. He said that if this is not possible, Nalini should be given an alternative job of the same rank.

The chief minister had earlier informed officials to allow Nalini to meet him at her convenience. Following this, Nalini reached the Secretariat on Saturday.

Humane touch

Earlier, the chief minister’s convoy gave way for an ambulance at KBR Park junction. A video clip of the CM’s convoy pulling to the side to allow the ambulance to zip ahead went viral on social media.

GO FOR Rs 5L ACCIDENT COVER FOR GIG WORKERS

The State government has extended an accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to gig and platform workers. The GO Ms 31 was issued to this effect on Saturday

