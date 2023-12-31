As in-charges for LS seats, Telangana ministers face a tough task 

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon, the spotlight has shifted to the ministers in the Congress government who have been made the party in-charges of the 17 Parliament seats in the state. In the 2019 elections, the Congress managed to win only three Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, but the recent Assembly victory has given its cadre and leaders renewed determination to win a majority of the constituencies.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with 11 of his Cabinet colleagues, has been appointed in-charge of 17 Lok Sabha segments.

Revanth, who resigned as Malkajgiri MP, along with N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, have been given the mission by the party of retaining their Lok Sabha constituencies.

Adilabad to test Seethakka

Meanwhile, Minister Danasari Anusuya alias Seethakka has been made in-charge of the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, a key battleground in the state. The party faced a setback in the last election in this ST reserved constituency, losing with a 62,000-vote margin. The goal now is to not only recover those votes but secure enough to take the candidate to victory in the constituency held by the BJP.

In Peddapalli, Minister D Sridhar Babu is tasked with gaining the constituency that the party lost by a 95,000-plus vote margin in 2019. The recent Congress sweep in all Assembly segments has brightened the party’s chances.

Karimnagar Lok Sabha will be a challenge for Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, given the BJP’s performance in the last elections. With the BJP winning by a margin of 89,000 votes (Congress secured only 1.79 lakh votes in 2019), the minister has a tough task at hand.

Jeevan‘daan’ for Nizamabad

Nizamabad, a constituency won by the BJP in the last elections, is now under the charge of MLC T Jeevan Reddy. The party, having polled only 69,000 votes in 2019, has to close the gap of 70,875 votes that led to its defeat.

Zaheerabad seat, which former Minister and MLA P Sudharshan Reddy has been given charge of, witnessed a close contest in 2019, with the Congress losing by a margin of 6,229 votes. However, with the party securing four Assembly seats under the LS constituency, there is optimism about reclaiming the seat in 2024.

In the Medak Lok Sabha, which Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has been given charge of, the Congress faced a major drubbing in 2019, losing by a margin of 3.16 lakh votes. Rajanarsimha faces a major challenge, to say the least. This challenge will get tougher if the BRS fields former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from the constituency, as is being rumoured.

Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao has been made in-charge of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, which was won by Revanth in 2019 by a narrow margin of 10,919 votes. However, the Congress failed to secure any Assembly segments that come under this seat in the recent elections.

Bhatti’s challenge

Secunderabad and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats, occupied by the BJP and AIMIM respectively, may test Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s poll management skills to the fullest.

The Congress had lost Chevella and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituencies in 2019 by margins of 14,317 and 2.5 lakh votes. The fact that the party swept the Assembly seats in these two segments and that the chief minister himself is in charge of these constituencies give the party hope.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao is in charge of the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat where the party lost by a margin of 1.89 lakh votes to the BRS candidate in 2019. While Jupally may have his task cut out, his colleague Uttam Kumar Reddy may find the going smoother in Nalgonda where the Congress won six out of the seven Assembly seats in the recent polls.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is confident of ensuring victory for the Congress in the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, with the party candidates six Assembly seats out of the seven in the last election.

In Warangal, Minister Konda Surekha takes charge with the hope of overcoming the massive margin of 3.5 lakh votes lost in 2019. The recent victory in six out of seven Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha segment is a good sign for Surekha.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who is monitoring Mahabubabad and Khammam Lok Sabha seats, has to reverse the losses of 1.4 lakh and 1.68 lakh votes in 2019. He has a reason to be optimistic, given the party’s performance in the recent Assembly elections.

Swinging to win

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with 11 of his Cabinet colleagues, has been appointed in-charge of 17 Lok Sabha segments.

The party has given the designated in-charges a clear mission — win a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

However, the task ahead for the in-charges is not that simple; in most of the constituencies, they need to regain the deficit votes — the margin of votes the party candidate lost in 2019 — and then add to this tally

This means a swing of over 3.5 lakh votes in Medak, and fewer in other consitituencies

