Farmers cautiously optimistic over Pranahita-Chevella revival

ADILABAD: Talk of the revival of the Pranahita-Chevella project by the newly formed Congress government has set off a buzz in Adilabad. Farmers from the district, who were disheartened by the previous government’s decision to redirect the project to Kaleshwaram in the name of redesign, are now cautiously optimistic.

If the Congress does revive the Pranahita-Chevella project, it would be one more twist of many. In 2008, late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone at Thummedihatti in Koutala mandal. The ambitious project, with a height of 152 feet, comprised 28 packages amounting to `38,500 crores. The aim was to provide irrigation water for 16.40 lakh acres in five districts, with 2 lakh acres earmarked for erstwhile Adilabad alone.

However, with the formation of Telangana state, the project was redirected by the BRS government to Kaleshwaram. Despite the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district found themselves without the promised irrigation water.

Recent developments have reignited hopes among the farming community. The sinking of some piers of the Medigadda and other barrages prompted a visit from a team of irrigation officials and ministers and an inquiry into the irregularities have been promised.

Former minister and Adilabad Graduates MLC T Jeevan Reddy has taken up the cause and has been advocating for the revival of Pranahita-Chevella.

The MLC has been vocal about the importance of adhering to the agreement with Maharashtra to construct a 148-metre high barrage near Thummedihatti.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently, Jeevan Reddy pointed out that the canal and other associated works would not incur significant expenditures, ultimately benefiting the farmers.

The clamour for the Pranahita-Chevella project’s revival is not limited to the Congress leaders alone. Sirpur BJP MLA Pallvai Harish Babu has also been actively leading agitations and padayatras to build support for the project.

