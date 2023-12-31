Home States Telangana

Fog: IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

For the next 48 hours in Hyderabad, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively. 

Commuters drive through a foggy road in Ibrahimpatnam, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.(File Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad has declared a yellow alert for districts across Telangana for Sunday. Foggy conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak districts during morning hours. 

