Fog: IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad has declared a yellow alert for districts across Telangana for Sunday. Foggy conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak districts during morning hours.

For the next 48 hours in Hyderabad, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad has declared a yellow alert for districts across Telangana for Sunday. Foggy conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak districts during morning hours. For the next 48 hours in Hyderabad, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });