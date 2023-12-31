Peddlers will face the music if they dare smuggle drugs into city: Hyderabad Commissioner

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday sounded a stern warning to those who intend to smuggle in drugs for New Year-eve celebrations.

In an informal interaction with TNIE, the commissioner of police said: “Drug peddlers, if they dare to bring in banned stuff, will have to face the music. We are ready with drug testing kits to round them up.”

Sreenivasa Reddy, explaining the arrangements that the city police have made, said that the police officials have 30 drug kits with them.

“This apart, the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have 20 kits each. We have 200 kits in reserve for use, should the need arise,” he said. “As in drunken driving, this time we will use kits to test for drug consumption. If we catch anyone who has consumed drugs, we will take stringent action in accordance with law.”

As regards city vehicular traffic, which often goes for a toss after the midnight of December 31, he said that the police would be on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic.

The directives for peaceful New Year celebrations include prohibiting entry for minors into parties, maintaining acceptable sound levels of 45 decibels, managing parking facilities, and mandatory closure of pubs and restaurants by 1 am. “There will also be no fireworks. My request to the people is to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol in their own interest,” the city police chief said.

In an attempt to ensure a safe journey back home, the commissioner of police suggested that one non-drinking person accompany those who take alcohol at celebrations so that he could get them back home safe.

Sreenivasa Reddy said the police would begin taking action against those who park vehicles in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, which is leading to clogging of roads. The commissioner warned that under Section 30 of the Police Act, action could be taken against them. Shops and establishments would also be held responsible since they have to show the customers places for parking, he added.

To a question, he said if the chief minister decides to have his camp office at the MCR HRD Institute, then the police would work out a plan to minimise inconvenience to the people during the time of the CM’s movement. He said he was suspending officials whenever they were found to have been involved in cases or helping and backing criminals.

Erring cops will face suspension: CP

“Suspension of an erring officer works as a deterrent to others who may be contemplating committing similar crimes,” he said and pointed out that superior officers’ supervision would help in the reduction of such crimes.

Asked about the progress in the case of a high-end car, allegedly driven by the son of an ex-BRS MLA, hitting the barricades near Praja Bhavan, he said: “We have issued a look-out notice for the driver. We will write to the Dubai authorities to send him back to India. Once he is in Hyderabad, we will arrest him,“ he said.

When asked about transparency in NDPS cases in the wake of allegations that the police were targeting the children of rich families to make money, he said: “Psychotropic drugs are used by the moneyed section and that is why we are keeping a watch on them. If any police official tries to extract money, we will take action against him,” he noted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday sounded a stern warning to those who intend to smuggle in drugs for New Year-eve celebrations. In an informal interaction with TNIE, the commissioner of police said: “Drug peddlers, if they dare to bring in banned stuff, will have to face the music. We are ready with drug testing kits to round them up.” Sreenivasa Reddy, explaining the arrangements that the city police have made, said that the police officials have 30 drug kits with them. “This apart, the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have 20 kits each. We have 200 kits in reserve for use, should the need arise,” he said. “As in drunken driving, this time we will use kits to test for drug consumption. If we catch anyone who has consumed drugs, we will take stringent action in accordance with law.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As regards city vehicular traffic, which often goes for a toss after the midnight of December 31, he said that the police would be on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic. The directives for peaceful New Year celebrations include prohibiting entry for minors into parties, maintaining acceptable sound levels of 45 decibels, managing parking facilities, and mandatory closure of pubs and restaurants by 1 am. “There will also be no fireworks. My request to the people is to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol in their own interest,” the city police chief said. In an attempt to ensure a safe journey back home, the commissioner of police suggested that one non-drinking person accompany those who take alcohol at celebrations so that he could get them back home safe. Sreenivasa Reddy said the police would begin taking action against those who park vehicles in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, which is leading to clogging of roads. The commissioner warned that under Section 30 of the Police Act, action could be taken against them. Shops and establishments would also be held responsible since they have to show the customers places for parking, he added. To a question, he said if the chief minister decides to have his camp office at the MCR HRD Institute, then the police would work out a plan to minimise inconvenience to the people during the time of the CM’s movement. He said he was suspending officials whenever they were found to have been involved in cases or helping and backing criminals. Erring cops will face suspension: CP “Suspension of an erring officer works as a deterrent to others who may be contemplating committing similar crimes,” he said and pointed out that superior officers’ supervision would help in the reduction of such crimes. Asked about the progress in the case of a high-end car, allegedly driven by the son of an ex-BRS MLA, hitting the barricades near Praja Bhavan, he said: “We have issued a look-out notice for the driver. We will write to the Dubai authorities to send him back to India. Once he is in Hyderabad, we will arrest him,“ he said. When asked about transparency in NDPS cases in the wake of allegations that the police were targeting the children of rich families to make money, he said: “Psychotropic drugs are used by the moneyed section and that is why we are keeping a watch on them. If any police official tries to extract money, we will take action against him,” he noted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp