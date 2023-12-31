Revanth gives Rs 2 lakh aid to kin of Swiggy delivery worker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has extended an accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to gig and platform workers. The GO Ms 31 was issued by special chief secretary Rani Kumudini to this effect on Saturday.

The State government also issued orders for implementation of a social security scheme for transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards, working journalists with coverage of Rs 5 lakh as accidental insurance. The entire premium cost would be paid by the State government.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to the family of Swiggy delivery boy Rizwan who had fallen to death from the third floor of a building after he was chased by the pet dog of the customer in Hyderabad four months ago.

The CM recently had a meeting with gig workers at the Exhibition Ground where the tragic death of Rizwan was brought to his attention. He ordered the officials to look into providing financial assistance to his family.Accordingly, he handed over the cheque to the food delivery boy’s family at the Secretariat on Saturday.

